Watch Mallory Swanson's goal that secured gold medal for U.S. women's national soccer team

The United States women's national soccer team is golden once more.

Team USA defeated Brazil 1-0 on Saturday at the Parc des Princes to claim gold at the 2024 Paris Games for the first time since 2012. The difference in the game came in the 57th minute when Mallory Swanson jetted down the left side and used her right foot to beat Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena following a pass from Korbin Albert. There was a review to see if Swanson was offside, but the goal was upheld to give the U.S. the lead and an eventual gold medal.

Brazil threatened all the way to the end of the match. American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher made a one-handed save in stoppage time on a header from Brazil's Adriana that would have been an equalizer. More on that here.

2024 Olympic medals: Who is leading the medal count? Follow along as we track the medals for every sport.

Brazil defender Thais (15) and United States forward Mallory Swanson (9) battle for the ball during the first half in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Parc des Princes.

Watch: Mallory Swanson's gold-medal winning goal

It marks U.S. women's fifth Olympic gold medal. Brazil earns its third silver medal finish.

What are the results of women's soccer?

Gold: USA

Silver: Brazil

Bronze: Germany

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mallory Swanson's goal secures Olympic gold for USWNT