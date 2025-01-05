How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Liverpool host Manchester United in a huge Premier League game today.

The Reds are flying high at the top of the table and will feel confident about inflicting yet more misery on their biggest rivals.

United have struggled all season but the situation is so dire now that Ruben Amorim has even admitted the Red Devils are facing the prospect of a relegation battle.

With all that in mind, it has all the makings of a dramatic affair at Anfield.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 4pm GMT ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!