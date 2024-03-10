How to watch Liverpool vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for huge Premier League game today

Liverpool host Manchester City in a huge Premier League title showdown this weekend.

The Reds lead the way at the top of the table by a single point and will have their destiny in their hands should they avoid defeat at Anfield.

If there is one team to overcome Jurgen Klopp's side in their own backyard, however, it is surely Pep Guardiola's Man City.

Here's everything you need to know about where to watch the last Premier League meeting between old rivals Klopp and Guardiola.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 3pm GMT ahead of a 3.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website and app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!