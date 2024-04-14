How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Liverpool are looking to recover from two disappointing results as they continue their Premier League title charge against Crystal Palace.

While it remains to be seen just how costly last weekend’s draw with Manchester United will eventually be, Jurgen Klopp’s side did not impress in their defeat at home to Atalanta earlier this week.

It’s difficult to imagine the Reds putting quite as bad a performance in this fascinating title race but, clearly, things need to improve.

Palace, meanwhile, are without a win since February but did cause Manchester City problems last time out.

Indeed, it’d be fair to say the Eagles have previous when it comes to Liverpool and title races.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports with coverage beginning at 1.00pm BST ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app or website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights shortly after the game with Match of the Day 2 broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.