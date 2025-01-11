How to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for FA Cup today

Arne Slot is looking to win the FA Cup with Liverpool (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are aiming to bounce back from a first defeat in 24 games when they host Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup this afternoon.

The Reds were beaten 1-0 in somewhat controversial circumstances against Tottenham in the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night, so Arne Slot will demand an immediate response.

In terms of team selection, the Dutchman has a near fully fit squad to choose from but could be tempted to rotate heavily with one eye on next Tuesday's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

As for Accrington Stanley, they head to Anfield as massive underdogs to reach the FA Cup fourth round but can take confidence from the fact they've won both of their League Two fixtures since the turn of the year.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley

TV channel: This afternoon's game will be shown live in the UK on ITV, with coverage beginning at 11.30am GMT. Kick-off at Anfield 12.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via ITVX.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.