How to watch Liverpool Legends vs Ajax for FREE: TV channel and live stream for charity match today

Anfield will play host to the latest Liverpool Legends game this afternoon, when Ajax come to town.

The Dutch giants are bringing a troop of their heroes to Merseyside, including Nwankwo Kanu and Ronald de Boer, for a charity match in aid of the LFC Foundation.

Fernando Torres and Steven Gerrard headline a Reds squad which will be managed by a team of icons including Ian Rush and ex-England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson.

It promises to be a fine afternoon for a good cause and here is how you can tune in live - and for free.

Where to watch Liverpool Legends vs Ajax

TV channel and live stream: The match will be available to watch online for free via the Liverpool Facebook and YouTube channels. Subscribers can also tune in on LFCTV.

Coverage starts at 2pm GMT before a 3pm kick-off.

Love Island presenter Iain Stirling and musician Chelcee Grimes will host the broadcast.

Live blog: Follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live match blog!