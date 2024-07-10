Watch as Dutch supporters march to stadium for crunch Euro 2024 semi-final against England

Watch as Dutch supporters march to the BVB Stadion Dortmund ahead of their crunch Euro 2024 semi-final against England on Wednesday night (10 July).

Gareth Southgate says England’s players are ready to make history, having overcome external noise, the weight of expectation and a fear of failure to reach another major semi.

After topping their group in unconvincing fashion, the Euro 2020 runners-up needed a stunning Jude Bellingham strike to save their blushes against Slovakia before beating Switzerland on penalties.

England are now preparing for a third semi-final in four major tournaments, with the Netherlands standing between them and a second successive Euros final.

Ronald Koeman is the manager hoping to break English hearts, and the Dutch beat Turkey and Romania in their previous two knockout matches to reach the last four.

The winner will face Spain in the Euro 2024 final, after Luis de la Fuente’s side beat France in the other semi-final last night.