How to watch Lions vs. Texans today: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Week 10 game

The Detroit Lions will face the Houston Texans on "Sunday Night Football" in a Week 10 battle between two of the NFL's best teams.

Detroit (7-1) is on a six-game winning streak, and those victories have largely been by comfortable margins. Last week's 24-14 win over the Green Bay Packers wasn't as close as the scoreline indicates, with the Lions leading 24-3 before holding off a late comeback attempt from their bitter NFC North rivals. It hasn't been flashy for Detroit lately, with Jared Goff throwing for just 230 yards in the last two games, but the Lions are securing wins thanks to a defense that has consistently produced turnovers and a dominant rushing attack built around Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

Houston (6-3) has performed well overall in 2024, but is looking for improvement after suffering two losses in its last three games. Last week's 21-13 loss to the New York Jets saw multiple long drives fizzle out, with Houston having to settle for field goals when it needed touchdowns. The Texans are also keeping a close eye on wide receiver Nico Collins, who as of Friday was listed as questionable with a hamstring issue.

Here's what to know as the Lions square off with the Texans in Week 10:

Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs for a touchdown during the "Thursday Night Football" game against the Jets.

When is kickoff time for Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans?

The battle between Detroit and Houston will be front and center on "Sunday Night Football," with the Week 10 game scheduled to get underway at 8:20 p.m. ET.

What channel is Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans game on?

The Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans game will be on NBC, which will broadcast the contest as Week 10's "Sunday Night Football" match-up.

How to stream Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans game

The Week 10 contest between the Lions and Texans can be streamed on Peacock, as well the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com (must have a cable or satellite TV provider). Those looking to cut the cord can watch the game on Fubo, which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

Lions vs. Texans: Time, TV, streaming for Week 10 game

Date: Sunday, Nov. 10

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lions vs Texans game today: Time, TV, live stream info for NFL Week 10