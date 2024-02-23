How to watch Leeds vs Leicester: TV channel and live stream for Championship title clash tonight

Leeds host Leicester this evening in a huge clash at the top of the Championship table.

While it is the Foxes who lead the way in the second tier, four teams are gunning for automatic promotion.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds currently sit second but are only above high-flying Ipswich on goal difference. Southampton are two points further back.

Though second place looks to be the position those teams are vying for, Leicester aren’t out of sight just yet. Should Leeds win, their lead at the top will be cut down to just six points.

Here’s how to watch all the action.

Where to watch Leeds vs Leicester

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT before an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.