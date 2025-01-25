Watch: Kyle Walker’s first day at Milanello as derby preparation begins

Kyle Walker was announced by AC Milan last night and in the hours before, he spent some time at Milanello with his new teammates. Now, preparation for the derby against Inter has begun for the full-back.

Milan released an official statement late last night, confirming that Walker has joined on a loan with an option to buy, and the player has already been put to work. As confirmed by a reel that Milan published today, he was at Milanello yesterday for some athletic tests.

Kyle Walker’s first day at Milanello pic.twitter.com/ihXV6Z2Zsc — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) January 25, 2025

Since Walker isn’t in the Champions League squad, he will not be available against Dinamo Zagreb next week. His first game will thus be the derby against Inter and it remains to be seen if Sergio Conceicao will start him or Davide Calabria.

As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Walker added a Champions League bonus to his contract with Milan, which would be triggered if the Rossoneri were to go all the way. He has high ambitions, in other words.