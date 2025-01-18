Feb 5, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) drives against Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) at Coleman Coliseum. Kentucky won 66-55. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats will host the Alabama Crimson Tide early Saturday afternoon for a battle between two Southeastern Conference heavyweights. If you are looking to catch the top-10 college basketball action live on TV or live stream, everything you need to know is just below.

The 'Cats bring a 14-3 overall record along with a 3-1 mark in SEC play while holding onto the No. 9 spot in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Kentucky's only conference loss came against the Georgia Bulldogs after beating the Florida Gators.

The Tide's tally so far this season mirrors UK's exactly, with just three losses overall in 17 games played along with three out of four against the SEC — good enough for No. 5 in the Coaches Poll. However, Alabama's lone conference loss against a top-25 Mississippi State Bulldogs squad will likely threaten that ranking.

Kentucky vs. Alabama college basketball game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Wildcats against the Crimson Tide.

When : Saturday, Jan. 18

Where : Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

TV channel : ESPN (Watch FREE with Fubo)

Live stream: Fubo

You definitely do not want to miss out on this clash of two SEC titans. Here is when the action begins.

What time is Kentucky vs. Alabama ?

The Wildcats take on the Crimson Tide at noon ET on Saturday, Jan. 18.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Kentucky vs. Alabama basketball, TV channel, free live stream