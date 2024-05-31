Here is how to watch Kansas City Chiefs’ visit to the White House on Friday

Will tight end Travis Kelce finally get his chance to address the nation?

We’ll learn that Friday when the Chiefs visit the White House as President Joe Biden congratulates the team for winning Super Bowl LVIII. It’ll be the second straight year that Biden will honor the Chiefs, who were in D.C. last year after beating the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The best moment from the 2023 trip was when Kelce pointed out something to President Biden, then stepped to the podium and began talking. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes quickly pulled Kelce away from the microphone as their teammates and coaches laughed.

One other thing people will be watching for Friday is if kicker Harrison Butker interacts with Biden. During his commencement speech earlier this month at Benedictine College, Butker criticized Biden for being pro-choice Catholic.

A year ago, Butker wore a tie to the White House that had the words “Vulnerari Praesidio” on it. That’s a Latin term that translates to “Protect the most vulnerable,” Fox News said.

If you’re interested in what Butker’s wearing, what Kelce might say or just want to watch the ceremony, you can do that here. The ceremony is set to begin at 3:15 p.m. Central time in Kansas City.