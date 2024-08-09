How to watch A’ja Wilson, Team USA gold medal game at 2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA women’s basketball, led by Gamecock great A’ja Wilson, will play for its eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal this weekend.







The U.S. national team is on a 60-game win streak dating back to 1992. The medal streak started with the 1996 squad in Atlanta. That team included current South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley, who won three Olympic golds as a player and has since led USC to three national championships as a coach.







She signed Wilson as the top recruit in 2014. Four years later, Wilson left a national champion, national player of the year and No. 1 WNBA Draft pick.







Here’s everything you need to know about how to catch Wilson in the 2024 gold medal game and her historic performance thus far in Paris:

How to watch Team USA women’s basketball gold medal game

Who: Team USA vs. France or Belgium







When: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Where: Bercy Arena, Paris, France

TV: USA Network

Stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Keeping up with A’ja Wilson

Wilson has starred for Team USA this Olympics. She averaged 20.3 points and 10 rebounds per game heading into Friday’s semifinal game versus Australia, leading the U.S. national team in both statistics.







After just three quarters against Nigeria Wednesday, Wilson notched her third double-double of the Games. She is her the first American since Candace Parker (2012) to record as many double-doubles at the Olympics. On Friday, Wilson also swatted four shots in the first half.

Wilson made her Olympic debut in Tokyo. She started all six games in 2021, averaging 16.5 points and 7.3 rebounds under coach Dawn Staley. This year, Staley has watched her first Naismith National Player of the Year from the sidelines while donning a black visor with Wilson’s signature “A’One” Nike logo.

Off the court, Wilson celebrated her 28th birthday Thursday.

Gamecocks in the Olympics

Aliyah Abrams, track & field (Guyana) Laeticia Amihere, basketball (Canada)



Francisco Cerundolo, tennis (Argentina) Sabrina D’Angelo, soccer (Canada) Anass Essayi, track & field (Morocco) Eric Favors, track & field (Ireland) Quincy Hall, track & field (United States) Nanna Koerstz Madsen, golf (Denmark) Tom Peribonio, swimming (Ecuador) Tatiana Salcutan, swimming (Moldova) Julia Vincent, diving (South Africa) A’ja Wilson, basketball (United States)