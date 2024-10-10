How to watch Israel vs France FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Nations League game today

France travel to Israel without talisman Kylian Mbappe as they look to secure another victory in the Nations League.

Les Bleus started their Group A2 campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Israel but bounced back with a 2-0 victory over Belgium.

France coach Didier Deschamps will be without Mbappe as he has only just returned for Real Madrid following injury, while defender Dayot Upamencano is also missing through injury and Antoine Griezmann has retired from international football.

Israel are finding the step up in quality difficult having won promotion from League B, losing 3-1 to Belgium and then 2-1 to Italy.

They haven’t qualified for a major international tournament since the 1970 World Cup and face a tough assignment against the French at the Bozsik Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Israel coach Ran Ben Shimon is set to be without captain Eli Dasa and forward Dor Turgeman through injury as well as Tottenham’s Manor Solomon who is on loan at Leeds this season.

France have only lost to Israel once in their nine meetings, but the last two matches ended in draws.

How to watch Israel vs France

TV channel: The game is not being broadcast on TV in the UK but is available to watch for FREE via the Viaplay International YouTube channel with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm BST.