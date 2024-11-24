How to watch Ipswich vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream for Ruben Amorim's first game

All eyes will be on Manchester United’s trip to Ipswich in the Premier League later today.

Life under the management of new manager Ruben Amorim begins for United amid huge excitement about Erik ten Hag’s full-time replacement.

It is of course too early to judge the former Sporting boss but it will be fascinating to see the impact he’s already had, if any at all.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to Ipswich vs Manchester United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts after Liverpool’s trip to Southampton, which kicks off at 2pm GMT. Kick-off from Portman Road is at 4.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

