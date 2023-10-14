How to watch India vs Pakistan: TV channel and live stream for Cricket World Cup today

The biggest game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup group stage takes place today as India face Pakistan.

A grudge match in every sense of the word, this derby will pit the subcontinent’s best teams against each other in front of a raucous crowd of 132,000 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both teams have won each of their two matches so far with India steamrolling Australia while Pakistan were pushed hard by an unfancied Sri Lanka side last time out.

In one way, history favours Pakistan who have a significant edge in head-to-head meetings on the ODI stage.

Yet none of those 36 wins have come at a World Cup, where India boast a seven wins and zero losses record in this fixture.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Cricket. Coverage begins at 9am BST before the match gets underway at 9.30am.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can tune in via the Sky Go app.