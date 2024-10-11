How to watch Hungary vs Netherlands FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Nations League today

Ronald Koeman has enjoyed a strong start to this year’s Nations League campaign (REUTERS)

The Netherlands head to Hungary for a Nations League clash later today.

Ronald Koeman’s side enjoyed a productive start to their campaign last month after reaching the Euro 2024 semi-finals, beating Bosnia-Herzegovina in their first game back before drawing with bitter rivals Germany.

It means the Oranje are just behind the Germans in the group and, as a result, they will no doubt feel confident ahead of tonight’s meeting in Budapest.

The Hungarians, meanwhile, were tipped as potential dark horses at Euro 2024 but did not make it out of the group stage despite a dramatic late win over Scotland. They were then thrashed by Germany and drew with Bosnia-Herzegovina last time out without scoring a goal.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Hungary vs Netherlands

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International’s YouTube channel.