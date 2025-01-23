How to watch Hoffenheim vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Europa League today

Under pressure: Ange Postecoglou must get Tottenham firing again. (Getty Images)

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou will hope tonight’s Europa League clash against Hoffenheim can provide some respite.

Postecoglou has endured a nightmare week as his Spurs side lost the north London derby away at Arsenal before being comprehensively beaten by Everton despite the scoreline suggesting otherwise.

Therefore, the 59-year-old is under pressure to oversee an upturn in results.

Starting with the trip to Germany as Tottenham need a result to keep their European hopes alive having failed to win in three which leaves them one place outside the automatic qualification spots for the knockout stage.

Hoffenheim are currently at risk of being eliminated from the competition altogether as they go into the game outside the top 24 but only by a point.

Where to watch Hoffenheim vs Tottenham

TV channel: Tonight's game will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 5pm GMT. Kick-off at PreZero Arena is at 5.45pm.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.