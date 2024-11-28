How to watch Heidenheim vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Conference League today

Chelsea face off against German minnows Heidenheim tonight in an intriguing Conference League encounter.

Both teams boast three wins from win in the new League Phase, but they could not be further apart in stature.

When Jose Mourinho first rocked up at Stamford Bridge, Heidenheim were still playing in amateur leagues in Germany. Two decades later, they meet at the 15,000-capacity Voith-Arena in the same competition.

Chelsea fans may be wondering if another 8-0 thumping is on offer, after Noah were humbled at Stamford Bridge last time out, but Heidenheim and Frank Schmidt, who has been manager since 2007, pose a bigger threat.

Where to watch Heidenheim vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT for a 5.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

