How to watch Hearts vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly

Tottenham kick off their pre-season schedule with a friendly away to Hearts today.

The Edinburgh team is celebrating its 150th anniversary and welcome Spurs to Tynecastle 123 years after their first meeting in the historic World Championship tournament between the English and Scottish cup winners.

Ange Postecoglou has a number of his best players available to him with a tour of Japan and South Korea on the horizon.

Kick-off comes at 7pm BST so here are all the details for tuning in...

Where to watch Hearts vs Tottenham

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, live coverage of the match can be found on SPURSPLAY and Hearts TV.

Tottenham’s video streaming service. costs £45 for an annual subscription. The price then drops to £35 for season-ticket holders and One Hotspur Members.

The game will also be broadcast on Hearts TV, which costs £12.99 for a game pass.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!