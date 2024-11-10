How to watch Giants vs. Panthers today: Start time, TV, live stream for NFL Munich game

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

They both orchestrated a major offseason trade together, and now they're both floundering together this week halfway across the world as the 2024 NFL season passes it halfway point.

The New York Giants (2-7) and Carolina Panthers (2-7) will meet in an NFL Week 10 game set to take place at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. It's the last of the NFL's five international games planned for this season and the second time the league has taken a game to Munich. The city also hosted an NFL regular season game in 2022. Two games were held in Frankfurt, Germany during the 2023 NFL season.

The Giants and Panthers each sit in last place in their respective divisions in the NFC and face uncertain futures due to organizational struggles that date beyond this season. In New York, the Giants have lost four games in a row and appear headed toward another campaign outside the playoff picture with quarterback Daniel Jones starting. The franchise was hoping for more when it traded for pass rusher Brian Burns, acquiring him from Carolina for a 2024 second-round draft choice and a fifth rounder in 2025, plus a swap of 2024 fifth rounders last March.

The Panthers signaled long ago they were in rebuilding mode and looked particularly bad in the early portion of the schedule under first-year coach Dave Canales. But Carolina is actually coming off its first win in more than a month, beating the New Orleans Saints last week with quarterback Bryce Young back under center.

The winner this Sunday between the Giants and Panthers will have salvaged talk of next season for perhaps one more week. Whoever loses Sunday faces a long plane flight home, contemplating a season that went south. In that way, there are desperate stakes attached to this matchup. Here's how to watch Sunday's NFL game from Munich:

When is kickoff time for New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers?

The Week 10 battle between the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. local).

What channel is New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers?

How to stream Giants vs. Panthers for free

