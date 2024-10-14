How to watch Germany vs Netherlands FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Nations League today

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Nations League today

Germany host the Netherlands as the top two teams in Nations League Group A3 face off in Munich tonight.

Germany have made an unbeaten start to their campaign and currently top the group with seven points after two wins and a draw, while the Netherlands are in second place just two points behind them.

A lively encounter ended 2-2 when these two teams met last month in Amsterdam, with Germany unbeaten in the last three games against the Dutch.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann will have to do without Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala though after they withdrew from the squad before the 2-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday.

Niclas Fullkrug, Robin Koch, David Raum and Benjamin Henrichs remain unavailable due to injury, which led to call-ups for Robin Gosens, Kevin Schade, Jamie Leweling and Jonathan Burkardt.

For the Netherlands defenders Nathan Ake and Jurrien Timber miss out due to injury as well as midfielders Teun Koopmeiners and Frenkie de Jong, while Virgin van Dijk is suspended after being sent off in the 1-1 draw with Hungary.

Where to watch Germany vs Netherlands

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International’s YouTube channel. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST.

Live blog: Follow all the action LIVE on matchday with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog.