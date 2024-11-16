Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) is defended by Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

The biggest game on college football's Week 12 schedule is very likely the Southeastern Conference showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers in Sanford Stadium on Saturday. If you want to watch premium action on television or live stream, you have come to the right place.

The Dawgs are currently ranked 10th in the US LBM Coaches Poll with a 7-2 overall record and a 5-2 SEC mark. Those two losses came against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 4 and last week against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Vols have been even better, ranking at No. 4 in the Coaches Poll thanks to a healthy 8-1 tally that includes five wins in six tries in conference play. That lone loss came in Week 6 at the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Georgia vs. Tennessee Week 12 college football game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Bulldogs against the Volunteers.

When : Saturday, Nov. 16

Where : Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia

TV channel : ABC

Live stream: Fubo

This matchup between two SEC titans is probably the best offering the collegiate gridiron has to offer this weekend, so be sure to tune into the action however you can!

What time is Georgia vs. Tennessee?

The Bulldogs take on the Volunteers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 16.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Georgia vs. Tennessee football, TV channel, free live stream