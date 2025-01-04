Watch: Gabbia makes decisive backheel block in dying seconds of Juve-Milan

Matteo Gabbia was brought on late in AC Milan’s win over Juventus last night, and he ended up playing a very important role. In the dying seconds, he made a fantastic block to deny the Bianconeri a goal.

Sergio Conceicao opted for Malick Thiaw and Fikayo Tomori in the heart of the defence last night, thus putting Gabbia on the bench. It was a decision that perhaps surprised some of the fans, but the Englishman was in desperate need of some playing time.

In any case, the manager brought on Gabbia as well eventually as he looked to defend the lead. It turned out to be a brilliant decision as the academy product made a crucial backheel in the dying seconds, denying Federico Gatti a certain goal.

This Gabbia block is absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/0wZX8gWccI — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) January 4, 2025

It looked more like a reflex block than anything, but Gabbia should still be praised for his positioning and awareness in that moment. With him, Thiaw and Tomori in good form, the heart of Milan’s defence will indeed be in very good hands.