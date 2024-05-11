How to watch Fulham vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Manchester City can move another big step towards an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title today.

Pep Guardiola takes his defending champions to Fulham at lunchtime knowing that three points would mean they are just two wins away from beating Arsenal to the championship once again.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW FULHAM VS MAN CITY LIVE!

A victory would put huge pressure on the Gunners before their trip to Manchester United on Sunday, too.

Fulham, meanwhile, do have eyes on another top-half finish but are without a win in their last three games. They have, however, been strong at home all season so could pose a real test for City.

Where to watch Fulham vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app and website.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action this afternoon with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.