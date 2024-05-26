How to watch French Open 2024: TV channel and live stream for Roland Garros tennis today

How to watch French Open 2024: TV channel and live stream for Roland Garros tennis today

The second tennis Grand Slam of the year is upon us as the French Open gets underway today.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek arrive at Roland Garros as defending champions, and it is the men’s side of the draw where there appears to be more players with realistic hopes of major glory.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have had injury issues in recent weeks and Djokovic has questions to answer over his form, giving the likes of Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud hope of making a deep run.

There is also the small matter of Rafael Nadal, the 14-time French Open champion, making his final appearance at the tournament before retiring later this year. It is a similar story for Andy Murray, who is expected to bring an end to his own illustrious career in the summer.

Swiatek, meanwhile, is the big favourite for a third straight Roland Garros success, having recently won titles in Rome and Madrid.

While the likes of Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina all have experience of delivering on the biggest stage, taking down Swiatek on the Paris clay appears a monumental task.

How to watch the French Open 2024

TV channel: The tournament will be broadcast in full in the UK on Eurosport, with a subscription costing £6.99 a month or £59.99 for an annual pass.

Live stream: Those who have subscribed can also stream every match live online through the Discovery+ app and website.