How to watch France vs Germany: TV channel and live stream for friendly today

France host rivals Germany in a heavyweight international friendly later today.

Les Bleus are preparing for yet another tournament for which they will be favourites at Euro 2024.

The World Cup finalists are being tipped as the team to watch out for, alongside England.

Germany, meanwhile, are something of an unknown quantity. They are still finding their feet under interim coach Julian Nagelsmann and are under big pressure to impress as hosts this summer.

A trip to Lyon to meet one of the best teams around and a rival no less will offer a barometer of their progress under the former Bayern Munich manager so far.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch France vs Germany

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1. A monthly subscription to the channel costs £9.99 a month. Coverage starts at 7.50pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Viaplay subscribers can access the game via their website and app.