How to watch France vs Belgium: TV channel and FREE live stream for Euro 2024 game today

France and Belgium face off today for a place in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

It is an intriguing last-16 tie between two teams who have struggled to impress in three group-stage games. Les Blues, widely tipped as favourites to win the tournament, laboured to a second-place finish in Group D with Kylian Mbappe skipping the second game and then returning, wearing a mask, for the third game after suffering a broken nose.

Belgium look in far more trouble, with Romelu Lukaku - nose intact - misfiring and Kevin De Bruyne struggling to influence his team-mates during three turgid performances. The winner will face Portugal or Slovenia.

How to watch France vs Belgium

TV channel: In the UK, France vs Belgium will be shown live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 4pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: The match is also available to watch live and for free online via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You won’t miss a kick from tonight’s game with Standard Sport’s live match blog.