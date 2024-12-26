How to watch every Premier League fixture on Boxing Day

The Premier League fixtures on Boxing Day are a football tradition and 2024 is no different with 16 of the 20 top-flight teams in action across the course of the day.

The remaining four sides will play on Friday 27 December but Boxing Day will see live Premier League action all the way through from 12.30pm to around 10pm, so it’s the perfect excuse to settle yourself in on the sofa.

Amazon Prime Video will be showing every match and there are no shortage of storylines, starting with a desperate Manchester City side trying to end their abysmal run of form when they take on a stubborn Everton at the Etihad Stadium in the first game of the day at 12.30pm.

High-flying Chelsea face Fulham in a west London derby in the pick of the 3pm fixtures before Ruben Amorim will hope to get a post-Christmas tune out of his struggling Manchester United side in their trip to Wolves at 5.30pm and the day ends with table-topping Liverpool looking to continue their scintillating run when they host Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City at 8pm.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixtures:

What are the Boxing Day fixtures?

Manchester City v Everton – 12.30pm

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace – 3pm

Chelsea v Fulham – 3pm

Newcastle v Aston Villa – 3pm

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham – 3pm

Southampton v West Ham – 3pm

Wolves v Manchester United – 5.30pm

Liverpool v Leicester – 8pm

Friday 27 December

Brighton v Brentford – 7.30pm

Arsenal v Ipswich – 8.15pm

How can I watch them?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live on Amazon Prime Video, with the streaming service showing every Boxing Day fixture in the Premier League.

Prime Video is included with Prime Membership which costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year. If you’re not yet a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial, or if you’re only interested in streaming, then you can sign up for Prime Video on its own for £5.99 per month.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.