How to watch every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 1
The 2024 Paris Olympics have delivered on every level, and they're about to level up.
Thursday brings Simone Biles and Team USA women's gymnastics back to the forefront with the All-Around Final, but it also brings a few new sports.
With all due respect to fans of golf and trampoline, many Olympics fans have been waiting for the start of the many track and field events that finally begin today.
See below for a full Olympics TV schedule and how to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday, Aug. 1.
Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics FREE on Fubo
What Olympic events are happening today?
Thursday brings action in 24 Olympic sports, with nine sports giving out new medals.
In addition to the beginning of the track and field events, the men's golf tournament also gets underway early on Thursday morning.
NBC's Primetime in Paris serves as the night cap, and begins at 8 p.m. EDT.
Here are all the Olympic events taking place on Thursday, Aug. 1:
Archery
Badminton
Basketball
Basketball 3x3
Beach Volleyball
Boxing
Canoeing
Cycling
Equestrian
Fencing
Field Hockey
Golf
Gymnastics
Handball
Judo
Rowing
Sailing
Shooting
Swimming
Table Tennis
Tennis
Trampoline
Triathalon
Volleyball
Water Polo
Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics FREE on Fubo
How to watch 2024 Paris Olympics today
The Olympics have already delivered time and time again. So how can you get in on the action?
The 2024 Paris Olympics is airing on NBC and its family of networks, including USA, CNBC, E! and later this week the Golf Channel. Every single event at the 2024 Summer Olympics will also be streamed on Peacock.
Watch the entirety of the 2024 Olympics on Peacock
2024 Olympics schedule: Thursday, Aug. 1
United States vs. South Sudan (Group C men's basketball) | 1 a.m. | USA (encore coverage)
Track and field (men's and women's 20km race walk finals) | 1:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Badminton (women's doubles, men's singles) | 2:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Basketball 3x3 (men's and women's pool play) | 3 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Beach volleyball (pool play) | 3 a.m. | USA
Golf (men's round 1) | 3 a.m. | Golf Channel
Netherlands vs. Brazil (Group B women's handball) | 3 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Volleyball (Match 21) | 3 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Archery (men's and women's individual: Round of 64, 32) | 3:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Rowing (men's and women's doubles sculls | 3:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Shooting (men's rifle 3 positions final) | 3:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Basketball 3x3 (men's pool play) | 4 a.m. | USA
Beach volleyball (Match 48) | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
India vs. Belgium (Pool B men's field hockey) | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Judo (women's 78kg, men's 100kg eliminations) | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Table tennis (men's and women's singles: Round of 16) | 4 a.m. | E! Network
New Zealand vs. Australia (Pool B men's field hockey) | 4:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Greece vs. United States (Group A men's handball) | 4:30 a.m. | E! Network
Japan vs. Germany (Group C women's basketball) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Beach volleyball (Match 49) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Boxing (women's welter, men's heavy) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Equestrian (jumping: team qualifier) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
South Korea vs. Sweden (Group A women's handball) | Peacock (streaming)
Swimming (heats: men's 50m free, women's 200m back) | 5 a.m. | USA
Rowing (finals: doubles sculls) | 5:40 a.m. | E! Network
Fencing (women's team foil eliminations) | 5:50 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Beach volleyball (Match 50) | 6 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Sailing (skiff medal races) | 6 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Tennis (featured matches) | 6 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Serbia vs. Spain (Group B men's water polo) | 6:05 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Badminton (women's doubles: quarterfinals) | 6:30 a.m. | E! Network
Basketball 3x3 (men's and women's pool play) | 6:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
France vs. Great Britain (Pool A men's field hockey) | 6:45 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Badminton (men's doubles, men's singles) | 7 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Basketball 3x3 (pool play) | 7 a.m. | USA
Golf (men's round 1, part 2) | 7 a.m. | Golf Channel
Volleyball (Match 22) | 7 a.m. | E! Network
Argentina vs. Ireland (Pool B men's field hockey) | 7:15 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Australia vs. Canada (Group B women's basketball) | 7:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Tennis (men's singles quarterfinal) | 7:40 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Spain vs. Hungary (Group B women's handball) | 8 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Tennis (mixed doubles semifinal) | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Track and field (men's 20km race walk) | 8:30 a.m. | USA
Beach volleyball, golf | 9 a.m. | NBC
Beach volleyball (Match 51) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Table tennis (women's singles: quarterfinals) | 9 a.m. | E! Network
France vs. Australia (Group B men's water polo) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Tennis (women's singles semifinal) | 9:20 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Archery (men's and women's individual: Round of 64, 32) | 9:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Boxing (women's bantam, men's light) | 9:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Canoeing (slalom: men's kayak semifinal) | 9:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Archery (individual: Round 64, 32) | 10 a.m. | USA
Beach Volleyball (Match 52) | 10 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Angola vs. France (Group B women's handball) | 10 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Judo (women's 78kg, men's 100kg repechages, final) | 10 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Track and field (women's 20km race walk) | 10 a.m. | E! Network
Swimming (heats: men's 50m free) | 10:15 a.m. | NBC
Italy vs. Montenegro (Group A men's water polo) | 10:35 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Beach volleyball (Match 53) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
United States vs. Great Britain (Pool B women's field hockey) | 11 a.m. | USA
Volleyball (Match 23) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
France vs. Nigeria (Group B women's basketball) | 11:15 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Canoeing (slalom: men's kayak final) | 11:30 a.m. | E! Network
Spain vs. South Africa (Pool B women's field hockey) | 11:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Basketball 3x3 (men's and women's pool play) | 12 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Archery (individual: Round of 32) | 12:15 p.m. | E! Network
Gymnastics (women's all-around final) | 12:15 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Badminton (women's singles) | 12:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Basketball 3x3 (men's pool play) | 12:30 p.m. | USA
Germany vs. Denmark (Group A women's handball) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Rowing (finals: double sculls) | 1 p.m. | USA
Tennis (featured matches) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Fencing (women's team foil bronze/gold finals) | 1:10 p.m. | E! Network
Romania vs. Croatia (Group A men's water polo) | 1:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Japan vs. France (Pool A women's field hockey) | 1:45 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Volleyball (women's pool play) | 1:45 p.m. | USA
Beach volleyball (Match 54) | 2 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Boxing (men's heavy, women's bantam) | 2 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Cycling (BMX racing: men's and women's qualifying runs) | 2 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Table tennis (men's and women's: quarterfinals) | 2 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Argentina vs. Australia (Pool B women's field hockey) | 2:15 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Swimming (finals: women's 200m fly) | 2:30 p.m. | NBC
Belgium vs. United States (Group C women's basketball) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Beach volleyball (Match 55) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Slovenia vs. Norway (Group A women's handball) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Tennis (women's singles semifinal) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Volleyball (Match 24) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Hungary vs. Japan (Group B men's water polo) | 3:05 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Basketball 3x3 (men's and women's pool play) | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)
Equestrian (jumping: team qualifier) | 3:45 p.m. | E! Network
Beach volleyball (pool play) | 4 p.m. | NBC
Boxing (men's light quarterfinals) | 4:45 p.m. | USA
Basketball 3x3 (men's pool play) | 5:05 p.m. | NBC
Greece vs. United States (men's water polo) | 5:30 p.m. | NBC
Handball (women's group play) | 5:45 p.m. | USA
Beach volleyball (pool play) | 7 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)
Primetime in Paris | 8 p.m. | NBC
Water polo (men's group play) | 8 p.m. | USA
Basketball 3x3 (pool play) | 8:45 p.m. | USA
BMX racing, shooting | 9:45 p.m. | USA
Greece vs. United States (men's water polo) | 11 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)
Watch the entirety of the 2024 Olympics on Peacock
This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 1