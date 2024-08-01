How to watch every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 1

Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Celine Dion performs under the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: OLY-891519 ORIG FILE ID: 20240726_jel_usa_394.jpg

The 2024 Paris Olympics have delivered on every level, and they're about to level up.

Thursday brings Simone Biles and Team USA women's gymnastics back to the forefront with the All-Around Final, but it also brings a few new sports.

With all due respect to fans of golf and trampoline, many Olympics fans have been waiting for the start of the many track and field events that finally begin today.

See below for a full Olympics TV schedule and how to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday, Aug. 1.

What Olympic events are happening today?

Thursday brings action in 24 Olympic sports, with nine sports giving out new medals.

In addition to the beginning of the track and field events, the men's golf tournament also gets underway early on Thursday morning.

NBC's Primetime in Paris serves as the night cap, and begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

Here are all the Olympic events taking place on Thursday, Aug. 1:

Archery

Badminton

Basketball

Basketball 3x3

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Canoeing

Cycling

Equestrian

Fencing

Field Hockey

Golf

Gymnastics

Handball

Judo

Rowing

Sailing

Shooting

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Trampoline

Triathalon

Volleyball

Water Polo

How to watch 2024 Paris Olympics today

The Olympics have already delivered time and time again. So how can you get in on the action?

The 2024 Paris Olympics is airing on NBC and its family of networks, including USA, CNBC, E! and later this week the Golf Channel. Every single event at the 2024 Summer Olympics will also be streamed on Peacock.

2024 Olympics schedule: Thursday, Aug. 1

United States vs. South Sudan (Group C men's basketball) | 1 a.m. | USA (encore coverage)

Track and field (men's and women's 20km race walk finals) | 1:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Badminton (women's doubles, men's singles) | 2:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Basketball 3x3 (men's and women's pool play) | 3 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Beach volleyball (pool play) | 3 a.m. | USA

Golf (men's round 1) | 3 a.m. | Golf Channel

Netherlands vs. Brazil (Group B women's handball) | 3 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Volleyball (Match 21) | 3 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Archery (men's and women's individual: Round of 64, 32) | 3:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Rowing (men's and women's doubles sculls | 3:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Shooting (men's rifle 3 positions final) | 3:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Basketball 3x3 (men's pool play) | 4 a.m. | USA

Beach volleyball (Match 48) | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

India vs. Belgium (Pool B men's field hockey) | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Judo (women's 78kg, men's 100kg eliminations) | 4 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Table tennis (men's and women's singles: Round of 16) | 4 a.m. | E! Network

New Zealand vs. Australia (Pool B men's field hockey) | 4:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Greece vs. United States (Group A men's handball) | 4:30 a.m. | E! Network

Japan vs. Germany (Group C women's basketball) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Beach volleyball (Match 49) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Boxing (women's welter, men's heavy) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Equestrian (jumping: team qualifier) | 5 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

South Korea vs. Sweden (Group A women's handball) | Peacock (streaming)

Swimming (heats: men's 50m free, women's 200m back) | 5 a.m. | USA

Rowing (finals: doubles sculls) | 5:40 a.m. | E! Network

Fencing (women's team foil eliminations) | 5:50 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Beach volleyball (Match 50) | 6 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Sailing (skiff medal races) | 6 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Tennis (featured matches) | 6 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Serbia vs. Spain (Group B men's water polo) | 6:05 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Badminton (women's doubles: quarterfinals) | 6:30 a.m. | E! Network

Basketball 3x3 (men's and women's pool play) | 6:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

France vs. Great Britain (Pool A men's field hockey) | 6:45 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Badminton (men's doubles, men's singles) | 7 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Basketball 3x3 (pool play) | 7 a.m. | USA

Golf (men's round 1, part 2) | 7 a.m. | Golf Channel

Volleyball (Match 22) | 7 a.m. | E! Network

Argentina vs. Ireland (Pool B men's field hockey) | 7:15 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Australia vs. Canada (Group B women's basketball) | 7:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Tennis (men's singles quarterfinal) | 7:40 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Spain vs. Hungary (Group B women's handball) | 8 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Tennis (mixed doubles semifinal) | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Track and field (men's 20km race walk) | 8:30 a.m. | USA

Beach volleyball, golf | 9 a.m. | NBC

Beach volleyball (Match 51) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Table tennis (women's singles: quarterfinals) | 9 a.m. | E! Network

France vs. Australia (Group B men's water polo) | 9 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Tennis (women's singles semifinal) | 9:20 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Archery (men's and women's individual: Round of 64, 32) | 9:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Boxing (women's bantam, men's light) | 9:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Canoeing (slalom: men's kayak semifinal) | 9:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Archery (individual: Round 64, 32) | 10 a.m. | USA

Beach Volleyball (Match 52) | 10 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Angola vs. France (Group B women's handball) | 10 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Judo (women's 78kg, men's 100kg repechages, final) | 10 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Track and field (women's 20km race walk) | 10 a.m. | E! Network

Swimming (heats: men's 50m free) | 10:15 a.m. | NBC

Italy vs. Montenegro (Group A men's water polo) | 10:35 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Beach volleyball (Match 53) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

United States vs. Great Britain (Pool B women's field hockey) | 11 a.m. | USA

Volleyball (Match 23) | 11 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

France vs. Nigeria (Group B women's basketball) | 11:15 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Canoeing (slalom: men's kayak final) | 11:30 a.m. | E! Network

Spain vs. South Africa (Pool B women's field hockey) | 11:30 a.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Basketball 3x3 (men's and women's pool play) | 12 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Archery (individual: Round of 32) | 12:15 p.m. | E! Network

Gymnastics (women's all-around final) | 12:15 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Badminton (women's singles) | 12:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Basketball 3x3 (men's pool play) | 12:30 p.m. | USA

Germany vs. Denmark (Group A women's handball) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Rowing (finals: double sculls) | 1 p.m. | USA

Tennis (featured matches) | 1 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Fencing (women's team foil bronze/gold finals) | 1:10 p.m. | E! Network

Romania vs. Croatia (Group A men's water polo) | 1:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Japan vs. France (Pool A women's field hockey) | 1:45 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Volleyball (women's pool play) | 1:45 p.m. | USA

Beach volleyball (Match 54) | 2 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Boxing (men's heavy, women's bantam) | 2 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Cycling (BMX racing: men's and women's qualifying runs) | 2 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Table tennis (men's and women's: quarterfinals) | 2 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Argentina vs. Australia (Pool B women's field hockey) | 2:15 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Swimming (finals: women's 200m fly) | 2:30 p.m. | NBC

Belgium vs. United States (Group C women's basketball) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Beach volleyball (Match 55) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Slovenia vs. Norway (Group A women's handball) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Tennis (women's singles semifinal) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Volleyball (Match 24) | 3 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Hungary vs. Japan (Group B men's water polo) | 3:05 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Basketball 3x3 (men's and women's pool play) | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock (streaming)

Equestrian (jumping: team qualifier) | 3:45 p.m. | E! Network

Beach volleyball (pool play) | 4 p.m. | NBC

Boxing (men's light quarterfinals) | 4:45 p.m. | USA

Basketball 3x3 (men's pool play) | 5:05 p.m. | NBC

Greece vs. United States (men's water polo) | 5:30 p.m. | NBC

Handball (women's group play) | 5:45 p.m. | USA

Beach volleyball (pool play) | 7 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)

Primetime in Paris | 8 p.m. | NBC

Water polo (men's group play) | 8 p.m. | USA

Basketball 3x3 (pool play) | 8:45 p.m. | USA

BMX racing, shooting | 9:45 p.m. | USA

Greece vs. United States (men's water polo) | 11 p.m. | USA (encore coverage)

