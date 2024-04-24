How to watch Everton vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream for Merseyside derby today

Jurgen Klopp is set for his final Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton tonight.

The Liverpool manager is approaching his final few games in charge of the Reds and takes his team to Everton in pursuit of a Premier League title.

Liverpool may be slight outsiders in the title race but their victory over Fulham on Sunday proved their season is not collapsing.

While the Toffees would surely love to stop them in their hunt for a second League title of Klopp’s tenure, the form book is certainly against them.

Here’s how to watch all the action.

Where to watch Everton vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!