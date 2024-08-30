How to watch Conference League draw: TV channel and live stream as Chelsea learn fate today

The Conference League is set for a new look this season.

Chelsea will of course be among the favourites ahead of today’s Conference League draw after overcoming Servette across two legs.

The new season brings a new format, consisting of just one league table upon which all 36 qualified clubs will do battle.

In today’s draw, six pots have been created based on the UEFA coefficient rankings. Each team will manually be drawn using physical balls and an automated software program will then draw out two opponents from each pot.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch.

Where to watch Conference League draw

TV channel: The draw will be shown on TNT Sports. It is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on the Discovery+ app.

The draw will also be shown for free on UEFA.com and the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

