Where to watch Euro 2024: TV channel and streaming schedule for every match

ITV's Euro 2024 line-up - ITV

As has been the case for some time now, in the United Kingdom the BBC and ITV/STV will share broadcast rights for the Uefa European Championship in Germany.

The BBC will show England’s first two matches against Serbia and Denmark after ITV banked on Gareth Southgate’s men reaching at least the semi-finals.

ITV picked England’s potentially decisive final Group C game against Slovenia, plus any last-16 fixture involving the Three Lions and any semi-final.

The BBC will show any England quarter-final, with both channels – as always – sharing the final.

Friday’s opening match of the tournament between Scotland and hosts Germany will be on ITV, with the BBC picking the Scots’ other Group A games, against Switzerland and Hungary.

The punditry teams for both channels were announced in May. The BBC will have 12 former England players on some kind of presentation duties. Read our full verdict of BBC and ITV presenters, commentators, co-commentators and studio pundits here.

In the US, the entire tournament will be broadcast on Fox.

Where is it?

The tournament will be held in Germany, with 10 host cities: Dortmund, Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

BBC and ITV: Euro 2024 pundits, presenters, and commentators

Euro 2024 TV schedule

The full broadcast channel schedule for Euro 2024 fixtures during the knockout stage will be confirmed at a later date.

Group games

Friday, June 14

Germany vs Scotland (Munich, kick-off 8pm BST, ITV)

Saturday, June 15

Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, KO 2pm, ITV)

Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, KO 5pm, ITV)

Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, KO 8pm, BBC One)

Sunday, June 16

Poland vs Netherlands (Hamburg, KO 2pm, BBC One)

Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, KO 5pm, ITV)

Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, KO 8pm, BBC One)

Monday, June 17

Romania vs Ukraine (Munich, KO 2pm, BBC One)

Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, KO 5pm, ITV)

Austria vs France (Dusseldorf, KO 8pm, ITV)

Tuesday, June 18

Turkey vs Georgia (Dortmund, KO 5pm, BBC One)

Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig, KO 8pm, BBC One)

Wednesday, June 19

Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg, KO 2pm, ITV)

Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart, KO 5pm, BBC One)

Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne, KO 8pm, BBC One)

Thursday, June 20

Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich, KO 2pm, ITV)

Denmark vs England (Frankfurt, KO 5pm, BBC One)

Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, KO 8pm, ITV)

Friday, June 21

Slovakia vs Ukraine (Dusseldorf, KO 2pm, BBC One)

Poland vs Austria (Berlin, KO 5pm, ITV)

Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, KO 8pm, BBC One)

Saturday, June 22

Georgia vs Czech Republic (Hamburg, KO 2pm, BBC One)

Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund, KO 5pm, ITV)

Belgium vs Romania (Cologne, KO 8pm, ITV)

Sunday, June 23

Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt, KO 8pm, BBC)

Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart, KO 8pm, BBC One)

Monday, June 24

Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig, KO 8pm, BBC)

Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf, KO 8pm, BBC)

Tuesday, June 25

Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, KO 5pm, BBC)

France vs Poland (Dortmund, KO 5pm, BBC)

England vs Slovenia (Cologne, KO 8pm, ITV)

Denmark vs Serbia (Munich, KO 8pm, ITV4)

Wednesday, June 26

Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt, KO 5pm, BBC)

Ukraine vs Belgium (Stuttgart, KO 5pm, BBC)

Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg, KO 8pm, ITV)

Georgia vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, KO 8pm, ITV)

Rest days on June 27 & 28

Round of 16

Saturday, June 29

37 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, KO 8pm)

38 2A vs 2B (Berlin, KO 5pm)

Sunday, June 30

39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, KO 8pm)

40 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, KO 5pm)

Monday, July 1

41 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, KO 8pm)

42 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, KO 5pm)

Tuesday, July 2

43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, KO 5pm)

44 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, KO 8pm)

Rest days on July 3 & 4

Quarter-finals

Friday, July 5

45 W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart, KO 5pm)

46 W41 vs W42 (Hamburg, KO 8pm)

Saturday, July 6

47 W43 vs W44 (Berlin, KO 8pm)

48 W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf, KO 5pm)

Rest days on July 7 & 8

Semi-finals

Tuesday, July 9

49 W45 vs W46 (Munich, KO 8pm)

Wednesday, July 10

50 W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, KO 8pm)

Rest days on July 11, 12 & 13

Final

Sunday, July 14

W49 vs W50 (Berlin, KO 8pm)

Betting on Euro 2024? Take a look at these Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers

Why can’t I watch the Euros in 4K?

Buying a brand new television with all the trimmings for the Euros has been made slightly redundant with the European Championship not being broadcast in 4K. Thom Gibbs explains more on that decision, plus the difference between HD and 4K here.

Football’s version of ‘snicko’ to be used at Euros

Euro 2024 will feature an advanced match ball with a microchip that sends precise data to referees in real time - Adidas

Television viewers of Euro 2024 will be introduced to the footballing equivalent of cricket’s snickometer during this summer’s tournament in Germany.

For the first time, broadcasters will be sent a “touch detection” graphic used by officials to make key decisions regarding handballs and offsides.

This summer’s tournament will be the first European Championship to feature an advanced match ball with a microchip that sends precise data to referees in real time.

The chip will allow officials to see exactly when contact was made with the ball, as with ‘snicko’ in cricket.

Such information could prove crucial in determining certain offside decisions, for example, as it will show whether an attacking player touched the ball on its way to a team-mate.

It could also be used for handball decisions when the referees are unclear whether the ball struck the hand or arm of a player. The hope is that the technology will reduce the time spent by VAR in resolving such incidents.

If the “touch detection” system is used to inform VAR decisions, a graphic will be generated for television viewers to demonstrate the point of contact. This graphic will then be broadcast during live coverage of the match.

Similar technology was deployed during the World Cup in Qatar, but the relevant graphics were not broadcast to viewers.

In one example at the World Cup, ball manufacturers Adidas proved that Cristiano Ronaldo had not made contact with the ball for one of Portugal’s goals against Uruguay, with use of their snickometer-equivalent technology. This was not broadcast live to television viewers, however.

Meanwhile, players and coaches have been informed by Uefa’s officials that only the captain will be allowed to speak to the referee on the pitch this summer. All other players will be booked for ignoring this rule, with Uefa’s refereeing chief warning that the officials will deal with such issues “firmly and strictly”.

As part of this new guidance, which is designed to prevent officials being mobbed by players, referees have been asked to have more open conversations with team captains and to explain in greater depth why decisions are taken.

Roberto Rosetti, Uefa’s managing director for refereeing, is keen to clamp down on dissent and said the new measures have been well received by the players and coaches during their pre-tournament briefings.

“We have shared this with the players and the coaches,” he said. “They are happy about it. This is not for the referees, this is for football. This is for the image of the game. It is for young players, young referees, for the image of football.

“We want to give the players more information. We want to explain to the players what is going on. It is impossible to explain the refereeing decision to 10 and 12 players surrounding the referees. We need only one person, only the captain. This is the message.

“These sessions [with the teams] were very productive. All the players interacted in a very good way – they wanted to know how we wanted to apply this open dialogue with the captains and they were absolutely satisfied about this. I am sure it will be a fantastic example for the next era of football.”

Speaking in Munich, Rosetti also announced that explanations for VAR decisions will be shown on big screens during the matches. The big screens will be shown the same “technical explanation” that is sent to match commentators.

As a glimpse into how these explanations will work, Uefa provided the following example of what might be displayed on the big screens following a handball decision: “Penalty, handball offence. Germany’s No 9 touches the ball with his left arm which was in an unnatural position, above the shoulder and making his body bigger.”