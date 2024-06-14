How to watch Euro 2024 opening ceremony for FREE: TV channel and live stream for tournament curtain-raiser

Euro 2024 kicks off this evening as hosts Germany take on Scotland, but first the traditional opening ceremony will officially mark the start of the tournament.

The hosts are keeping details of the show under wraps but have UEFA have confirmed that German football icon Franz Beckenbauer, who died in January, will be honoured by his wife and Germany’s two Euro-winning captains Bernard Dietz and Jurgen Klinsmann.

The trophy, named the Henri Delaunay Cup, will also be on show as the curtain is raised on four weeks of thrilling action.

Where to watch Euro 2024 opening ceremony

TV channel: The tournament curtain-raiser will be broadcast on free-to-air-coverage on ITV1.

Coverage, included in the Germany vs Scotland broadcast, starts at 6.30pm BST ahead of an expected start time of around 7.30pm.

Live stream: The ITVX website and app will offer a free live stream service online.

