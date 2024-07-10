How to watch England vs West Indies: Start time, TV channel and live stream for First Test today

England begin their Test summer against West Indies at Lord’s today on what is sure to be an emotional occasion for James Anderson.

The Lancashire legend, his country’s leading wicket-taker of all time, is bringing the curtain down on his illustrious 21-year Test career this week with one final appearance at the ground that also hosted his debut against Zimbabwe all the way back in 2003.

Though Anderson’s farewell will deservedly take the bulk of the headlines, there are plenty of other intriguing subplots to look out for over the next five days, including the England Test debuts of Surrey duo Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith.

This is the first of three Tests against West Indies to take place this summer, with further matches to come at both Trent Bridge and Edgbaston later in July.

Sri Lanka are then due to tour England in their own three-Test series to take place in August, with games at Old Trafford, Lord’s and The Oval.

England vs West Indies start time

The First Test between England and West Indies gets underway on Wednesday July 10, 2024 at Lord’s. The match is due to start at 11am BST.

How to watch England vs West Indies

TV channel: In the UK, the England vs West Indies Test series is being shown live on Sky Sports.

Coverage of day one of the First Test starts at 10am BST on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Live stream: Those with a subscription to Sky Sports can also watch the match live online via the Sky Go app.