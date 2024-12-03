How to watch England vs Switzerland: TV channel and live stream for Lionesses tonight

England Women continue their preparations for next summer’s European Championship as they take on Switzerland tonight.

It is just seven months now until the Lionesses defend the continental title they so memorably won on home soil at Wembley back in the summer of 2022, with the hosts of that next tournament visiting Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening.

After a slightly concerning October double-header that saw England lose a seven-goal thriller against Germany and show more sloppy mistakes in a somewhat laboured 2-1 win over South Africa, head coach Sarina Wiegman was pleased to see a far more solid defensive display in Saturday night’s goalless draw with the USA.

Though second best for long stretches on former Chelsea manager Emma Hayes’ return to England with the reigning Olympic champions in a game that broke the record for the biggest crowd for a women’s international friendly, the Lionesses were far more robust in a satisfying performance albeit somewhat lacking in attacking intent.

Wiegman will be expecting her side to now kick things into gear in that regard against the Swiss in another friendly encounter, with the Nations League then up next starting in February.

Switzerland were thrashed 6-0 by Germany in Zurich on Friday night, showing their defensive vulnerabilities that England will be fully expected to exploit in ruthless fashion.

How to watch England vs Switzerland

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game is being broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV4, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT ahead of a 7:45pm kick-off.

Live stream: The match will also be available to watch live online via the ITVX website and app, which is free with a subscription.