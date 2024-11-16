How to watch England vs South Africa: TV channel and live stream for rugby today

England are out to turn things around in the Autumn Nations Series later today, though will have it all to do against rugby world champions South Africa.

Steve Borthwick’s side have endured a frustrating time of things thus far, losing in dramatic fashion to New Zealand before falling to a late defeat against Australia.

They will take at least some heart from the fact the Springboks did not appear to be at their very best during last weekend’s with Scotland, albeit they still found a way to win at Murrayfield.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game later today.

How to watch England vs South Africa

TV channel: In the UK, Saturday’s game is being broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 5:15pm GMT after Scotland’s clash with Portugal.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the game live online via the Discovery+ website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action on matchday with Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring analysis from Simon Collings at Twickenham.