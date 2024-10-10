How to watch England vs Greece FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Nations League game today

England welcome Greece as the two pacesetters in Nations League Group B2 clash at Wembley tonight.

Interim Three Lions boss Lee Carsley will be hoping to make it three successive wins after starting his spell with back-to-back 2-0 victories against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

But Carsley will have to do without Kobbie Mainoo, Ezri Konsa and Morgan Gibbbs-White, who have all withdrawn from the England squad due to injury.

Captain Harry Kane will not start the game after a knock, but Carsley could opt to give Tottenham new boy Dominic Solanke his first cap in seven years. Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Kyle Walker are all available for the first time since the Euro 2024 final.

England are facing an in-form Greece side after they began their Nations League campaign a 3-0 win over Finland and a 2-0 triumph in Dublin.

Winning run: England beat Finland 2-0 at Wembley last month with Harry Kane scoring both goals (The FA via Getty Images)

Greece are currently top of Nations League Group B2 and ahead of England on goal difference, with both sides having six points to their name so far.

England haven’t faced Greece for 18 years and have never lost to tonight’s opponents in their nine previous meetings, winning seven.

David Beckham memorably scored a last-minute free-kick to secure a 2-2 draw against Greece at Old Trafford and send England to the 2002 World Cup.

Where to watch England vs Greece

TV channel: This game will be shown live and free-to-air in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST ahead of a 7:45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can also follow the game with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog, with expert analysis from chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick at Wembley.