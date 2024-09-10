How to watch England vs Finland FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Nations League game today

England attempt to build on their comfortable victory over the Republic of Ireland in Nations League Group B2 when they host Finland at Wembley tonight.

Lee Carsley’s first game in charge since replacing Gareth Southgate went smoothly thanks to goals from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW ENGLAND VS FINLAND LIVE!

Interim boss Carsley is expected to make some changes to that side, with Rico Lewis, John Stones, Ezri Konsa and Angel Gomes set to be handed starts in a match England should be confident of winning.

Finland travel to London having lost their first game in the group 3-0 to Greece.

Where to watch England vs Finland

TV channel: This game will be shown live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 6.45pm ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can also follow the game with the help of Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog.