Watch: England fans defy police warning by singing ‘10 German bombers’ at Euro 2024

England flag

England fans have ignored calls from police not to be a “d---” by singing ‘10 German Bombers’ at this summer’s European Championship.

Footage posted to social media on the opening two nights of the tournament feature supporters performing the illicit song in Gelsenkirchen – the scene of the Three Lions’ opening game against Serbia on Sunday – and nearby Dusseldorf.

The footage was uploaded barely a week after the former’s chief of police told any supporters thinking of singing ‘10 German Bombers’ while attending the Euros: “Don’t be a d---.”

England fans have repeatedly refused to stop performing the illicit song – which mocks German casualties during the Second World War to the tune of ‘She’ll Be Coming ’Round the Mountain’ – despite facing being banned from the team’s matches if caught doing so.

Footage emerged almost two weeks ago of it being sung during England’s Euro 2024 warm-up win over Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park, compounding fears it could provide a shameful soundtrack to their finals campaign in Germany.

That begins on Sunday in Gelsenkirchen, whose police chief, Peter Both, has admitted his officers would be powerless to take action against supporters merely for singing it.

However, speaking amid the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Both cited a recent “campaign in England” by the Football Supporters’ Association that urged fans travelling to Germany: “Please don’t be a d---.”

He told Telegraph Sport: “That’s what I would say to them: Don’t be a d---.

“If they sing a song like this, I can’t change it. It’s not punishable in Germany.

“I hope that all the other peaceful and law-abiding fans say to them, ‘Stop it’.”

He added: “I know, and all people in Germany know, there is a long-lasting sporting rivalry between England and Germany. But it’s important for me to say it’s only a sporting one.

“Our countries have been, and remain, allies for over seven decades.”

Saturday also saw England fans in Gelsenkirchen unfurl a banner featuring a picture of wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill along with the words: “NEVER, NEVER, NEVER GIVE UP.”