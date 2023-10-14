Watch: Dillon Danis-Logan Paul fight ends in disqualification after this move

Logan Paul punches Dillon Danis during the Misfits Heavyweight fight in Manchester, England.

The Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight in Manchester, England went six rounds with Paul landing far more hits in his second career boxing match.

The biggest action of the bout came at the end of the final round as Danis attempted a pulldown by guillotine, leading to a win by disqualification for Paul.

Logan Paul beats Dillon Danis: Highlights of boxing match in England

The most action comes after the bell in the Dillon Danis vs Logan Paul fight 😱



“Dillon Danis truly is a coward," Paul said during a post-fight interview. “Just a dirty, dirty human being. … This camp was so hard. Dealing with a guy like that was not easy. He’s a true demon, a true coward."

The lead up to this fight included a massive bet by Drake and a melee during a press conference that ended in Paul getting a cut on his eye, according to trainer Milton Lacroix.

Logan Paul was gushing blood after Dillon Danis just hit him 😳



The six-round bout ended with a Paul win by disqualification due to Danis' guillotine attempt during the final round. Security took to the ring to end the fight after Danis' attempt.

It took Danis four rounds to consistently connect with his punches. Paul dominated and tried to hit Danis when he was down and, in response, Danis tried the pull down. Paul would've likely won by decision anyway.

This fight was Danis' first since 2019. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt has a 2-0 record in MMA bouts but this is his first boxing match.

Paul, meanwhile, goes to 1-1 with his first win following a loss to YouTuber KSI by split decision in 2018. KSI takes on Tommy Fury in the main card in Saturday night's event.

The Jerry Springer Show: Logan Paul, Dillon Danis full of antics before boxing showdown

