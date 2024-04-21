How to watch Coventry vs Manchester United FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for FA Cup today

Manchester United travel to Wembley today for what looks like a favourable FA Cup semi-final clash against Championship side Coventry.

Still, while Man Utd are heavy favourites to reach a second consecutive final, little about the chaotic nature of their season so far would suggest it will be an easy day for Erik ten Hag.

The Robins proved their cup credentials with a thrilling last-gasp win over Wolves in the last round and can approach this as something of a free hit.

Manager Mark Robins of course is a man steeped in United history and the idea of him shocking the world to eliminate his former club is difficult to ignore as a narrative.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game live this afternoon.

Where to watch Coventry vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, today’s semi-final will be broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1. Coverage starts at 2:30pm BST ahead of a 3:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: The ITVX app and website will offer a free live stream service for fans online.

