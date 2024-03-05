How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 round of 16, plus betting odds for each game

LAFC's Denis Bouanga (right) and Club León's Jaine Barreiro battle for the ball during the second leg of the 2023 Concacaf Champions League final at BMO Stadium. Club León won the final to earn a spot in the Club World Cup.

A new era of CONCACAF club tournament play started this year with the international soccer confederation's Champions Cup.

Previously known as the CONCACAF Champions League, this year's Champions Cup returns the tournament to its previous name, which it held from its inception in 1962 until 2008.

The all-knockout competition will feature 27 teams from eight leagues and tournaments affiliated with the confederation: Liga MX (Mexico), MLS (United States), Canadian Premier League, U.S. Open Cup, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup, Central America Cup and Caribbean Cup.

After a first round that took place over the month of February, the round of 16 is set for matches over the next two weeks. The round is split into two legs with each team in the matchup getting to host one game.

Here's everything to know about the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 clashes.

Alyssa and Gisele Thompson: Teen soccer sisters stack up mogul-like résumé: USWNT, movie cameo, now a tech investment

CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024: Round of 16 first leg schedule

All times Eastern.

Tuesday, March 5:

Herediano vs. Robinhood: 5 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Pachuca: 7 p.m.

Orlando City vs. Tigres: 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6

New England Revolution vs. Alajuelense: 6 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Columbus Crew: 8 p.m.

Guadalajara Chivas vs. Club América: 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 7

FC Cincinnati vs. CF Monterrey: 7 p.m.

Nashville vs. Inter Miami: 9 p.m.

How to watch 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup: TV channel and streaming for first leg in round of 16

When: Tuesday, March 5 - Thursday, March 7

Cable TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports app; YouTube TV; Sling; fuboTV

How to watch: Catch all CONCACAF Champions Cup games with a Fubo subscription

CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 predictions

Here are some of the predictions available for the Champions Cup round of 16.

Herediano vs. Robinhood Prediction

Sportskeeda: Herediano 3, Robinhood 1

Ume Elvis writes, "Herediano defied expectations to get to this stage. They were on a 4-1 deficit with just 45 minutes left in the previous round but managed to turn things around away from home. That was the second in a current seven-game unbeaten streak and Hector Almirano's side are entering this tie as heavy favorites."

Story continues

Philadelphia Union vs. Pachuca Prediction

Sportskeeda: Philadelphia Union 2, Pachuca 2

Joshua Ojele writes, "While Pachuca head into the game as the more in-form side, the MLS outfit have been rock-solid on home turf, and we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils."

Orlando City vs. Tigres Prediction

Sportskeeda: Orlando City 2, Tigres 1

Soyoye Jedidiah writes, "Orlando's latest result ended an eight-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just once at the Exploria Stadium since last April and will be hopeful of a positive result this week."

New England Revolution vs Alajuelense Prediction

Sportskeeda: New England Revolution 0, Alajuelense 1

Jedidiah writes, "Alajuelense... have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last six. They have lost just one of their last nine games on the road and should come out on top here."

Houston Dynamo vs. Columbus Crew Prediction

Sportskeeda: Houston Dynamo 0, Columbus Crew 1

Jedidiah writes, "Columbus are undefeated in their last six competitive outings, picking up five consecutive wins in that period. They are in much better form than their midweek opponents and should come out on top here."

MLS All-Star Game 2024: Match set for July vs. Liga MX. Tickets on sale soon. Here's where to buy

2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024: Round of 16 odds

All odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday afternoon.

CS Herediano vs. S.V. Robinhood

Lines: Herediano (-750); Draw (+750); Robinhood (+1750)

Over 3.5 goals (+105)

Under 3.5 goals (-150)

Philadelphia Union vs. CF Pachuca

Lines: Philadelphia Union (+105); Draw (+250); Pachuca (+240)

Over 2.5 goals (-145)

Under 2.5 goals (+100)

Orlando City vs. Tigres UANL

Lines: Tigres (+145); Draw (+220); Orlando City (+180)

Over 2.5 goals (+100)

Under 2.5 goals (-140)

New England Revolution vs. LD Alajuelense

Lines: New England Revolution (-145); Draw (+300); Alajuelense (+333)

Over 2.5 goals (-165)

Under 2.5 goals (+115)

Houston Dynamo vs. Columbus Crew

Lines: Houston Dynamo (+145); Draw (+250); Columbus Crew (+160)

Over 2.5 goals (-140)

Under 2.5 goals (+100)

Guadalajara Chivas vs. Club América

Lines: Club América (+145); Draw (+230); Guadalajara (+170)

Over 2.5 goals (-120)

Under 2.5 goals (-120)

FC Cincinnati vs. CF Monterrey

Lines: FC Cincinnati (+145); Draw (+240); CF Monterrey (+170)

Over 2.5 goals (-120)

Under 2.5 goals (-115)

Nashville vs. Inter Miami

Lines: Inter Miami (+110); Draw (+270); Nashville (+200)

Over 2.5 goals (-155)

Under 2.5 goals (+110)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CONCACAF Champions Cup: Predictions, odds, how to watch round of 16