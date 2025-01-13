WATCH: Commanders kicker Zane Gonzalez's doink sends Washington to divisional round

It was the doink for the divisional round.

The clank off the bright yellow upright echoed through the Tampa night, ending the Buccaneers season and extending the Commanders' magical run, sending them to the divisional round for a battle against the Detroit Lions.

Zane Gonzalez was the Commander in chief for Washington on wild card weekend, knocking through a 37-yard field goal for the win.

In typical Commanders' fashion, the win wasn't without drama. Becoming kings of the fourth-quarter comeback, the team penned another dramatic story that ended in triumph.

Washington has cycled through four kickers this season, with Austin Seibert, Greg Joseph and Cade York all either getting injured or unable to lock down the job.

That opened the door for Gonzalez, who certainly appeared to feel the pressure. The kicker fidgeted on the sideline, messing around with his socks and shoes before finally attempting the kick. Regardless, he delivered the team's first playoff win in 19 years.

The Commanders have been known as many things since then. They had a controversial name, a terrible record and an even worse owner. They've been bottom dwellers and nameless. They've redefined the franchise this season, shedding those previous labels week after week.

Now they're finally winners.

Commanders radio call of Zane Gonzalez's kick

Here's how it sounded on the Commanders' radio broadcast with Bram Weinstein and London Fletcher.

Zane Gonzalez stats

Gonzalez is in his sixth NFL season and is playing for his fourth team. The kicker hadn't appeared in a game since 2021 before signing with the Commanders earlier this season. He was 17-for-17 on extra points and 5-for-7 on field goal attempts in six regular season games.

However, when called upon in the playoffs, he was a perfect 3-for-3, with a long of 52, and converted on both extra point attempts to send the Commanders to the divisional round.

Zane Gonzalez contract

Gonzalez signed a one-year, $1,125,000 deal with Washington earlier this season, according to Spotrac. He is slated to become a free agent when the Commanders' season ends. Considering his heroics, perhaps he won't be on the unemployment line for long if he even gets there in the first place.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zane Gonzalez's doink sends Commanders to the divisional round