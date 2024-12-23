How to watch Coastal Carolina vs UTSA in Myrtle Beach Bowl, TV channel, free live stream

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will host the UTSA Roadrunners on Tuesday inside Brook Stadium for the 2024 Myrtle Beach Bowl. If you are looking to watch the mid-week college football postseason action on TV or live stream, you have come to the right place.

The Chanticleers went an even 6-6 overall this fall but just 3-5 in Sun Belt Conference play. However, they did win their last game against the Georgia State Panthers to clinch the bowl berth.

The Roadrunners also went .500 this season while splitting their eight American Athletic Conference matchups. Unlike Coastal Carolina, UTSA lacks momentum entering the game after the Army Black Knights slipped by them on the final weekend.

Coastal Carolina vs UTSA Myrtle Beach Bowl info

Here's everything you need to watch the Chanticleers against the Roadrunners.

When : Monday, Dec. 23

Where : Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina

TV channel : ESPN (Watch FREE with Fubo)

It is the holiday season and what better way to spend your time than with some college football bowl game action on? This game will set the ambiance starting on Tuesday morning.

What time is Coastal Carolina vs UTSA?

The Chanticleers take on the Roadrunners at 11 a.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 23.

