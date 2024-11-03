How to watch Chicago Red Stars vs Kansas City Current: Live stream NWSL, TV channel info

Jun 1, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Official MLS soccer balls on the field before the match between Toronto FC and D.C. United at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, the Chicago Red Stars and Kansas City Current face off in NWSL action.

The Current sit fourth in the NWSL standings with 52 points on the season. The team has 15 wins, seven draws and three losses.

Meanwhile, Chicago is in seventh place with 32 points. The team has 10 wins, two draws and 13 losses this year.

Tune in Sunday to see what happens when these two NWSL sides meet.

Watch Chicago Red Stars vs KC Current FREE on Fubo

How to watch Chicago Red Stars vs Kansas City Current

Date: Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN (Watch FREE on Fubo)

Live stream the Chicago Red Stars vs Kansas City Current match on Fubo: Start your free trial now

The Red Stars are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Washington Spirit. The team had a chance to grab some momentum after the Spirit’s Rosemonde Kouassi was sent off with a red card with the Red Stars trailing by one, but Chicago’s Ludmila was red carded off just two minutes later.

Kansas City’s last NWSL game was against the San Diego Wave, with KC winning 4-1, but its last match overall was the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup final against Gotham FC. The Current won that match 2-0, with Temwa Chawinga scoring both goals in the victory.

What will be the result of this clash between the Chicago Red Stars and Kansas City Current? Catch the action on ESPN at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Watch Chicago Red Stars vs KC Current FREE on Fubo

What time is the Chicago Red Stars vs Kansas City Current women’s soccer match?

The Chicago Red Stars vs Kansas City Current game will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

What channel is this NWSL contest airing on?

You can watch Sunday’s game on ESPN, which is available to stream on Fubo.

Watch Chicago Red Stars vs KC Current FREE on Fubo

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Chicago Red Stars vs Kansas City Current: Live stream NWSL, TV channel info