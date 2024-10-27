How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Chelsea today host Newcastle in another big Premier League game.

The Blues tasted domestic defeat for the first time since August last weekend in their 2-1 reversal at Liverpool but look well-placed to get back to winning ways this afternoon.

Enzo Maresca’s side have largely impressed this season and will fancy their chances against a Newcastle outfit to have underwhelmed all season.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 1pm BST ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground.