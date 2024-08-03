How to watch Chelsea vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly today

Enzo Maresca meets his former mentor in Pep Guardiola as Chelsea clash with Manchester City later tonight

The Blues got their first win under the Italian earlier this week after beating Club America in fairly routine fashion, having previously struggled against Wrexham and Celtic.

While this stage of the summer is not the time to judge, a clash against Man City will no doubt be a huge step up.

Guardiola’s side are winless in pre-season and do not have most of their truly elite names available after summer tournaments, though will be ramping things up ahead of the Community Shield next week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Chelsea TV and City+. Kick-off is at 10.30pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream through those platforms, as well as the Chelsea App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!