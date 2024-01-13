How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League derby today

Chelsea and Fulham kick off the Premier League action this afternoon with an intriguing London derby.

The Blues got the better of their neighbours earlier in the season thanks to two goals in as many minutes from Mykhailo Mudryk and Armando Broja.

Both attackers will be hoping to make a similar impact at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea look to record a third win in a row in the Premier League.

Fulham, meanwhile, beat Arsenal last time out in the league to end a three-game losing run. Will they claim another capital city scalp today?x

Where to watch Chelsea vs Fulham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.