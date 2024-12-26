How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Chelsea face a difficult test against Fulham as the Premier League serves up a west London derby this afternoon.

The Blues saw their eight-game winning streak - across all competitions - snapped last weekend as they were held to a goalless draw away at Everton, a result that stopped them going top of the table, albeit temporarily.

Things won’t get any easier against a Fulham side whose only defeats away from home so far this season have been inflicted by the two Manchester clubs.

Furthermore, the Cottagers have recently taken points off Tottenham, Arsenal and league leaders Liverpool and are aiming to return to winning ways themselves following three successive draws.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Fulham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 2:30pm GMT ahead of an 3pm GMT kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Free highlights: In the UK, Match of the Day broadcasts on BBC One at 10:40pm GMT tonight